Polkamarkets Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $1.39 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.