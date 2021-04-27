Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 3.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.42. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $426.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

