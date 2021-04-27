Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Reiterated by Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POR. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.70.

NYSE POR opened at $50.02 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

