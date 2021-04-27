Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $70.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

