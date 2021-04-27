Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $109.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,766.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. Post has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $113.61.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

