Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce $75.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $330.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.80 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $369.60 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $374.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 68,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,069. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

