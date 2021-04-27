PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

