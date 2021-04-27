PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $173.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $15,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2,178.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

