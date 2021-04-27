PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Argus

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.17.

NYSE:PPG opened at $173.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $264,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2,178.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 141,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

