PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.