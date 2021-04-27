PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

