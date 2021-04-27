PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.

PQG stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 1,487,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.