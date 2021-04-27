Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

