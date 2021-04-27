Precision Drilling’s (PD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.07.

PD opened at C$30.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.08. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

