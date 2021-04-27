Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Primerica by 67.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $163.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.