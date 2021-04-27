Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells Sells 91,300 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60.

PRMW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primo Water by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

