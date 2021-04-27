Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.