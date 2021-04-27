Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $626,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

