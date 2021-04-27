Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 30,559 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after acquiring an additional 530,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 318,539 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 458,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders sold a total of 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

