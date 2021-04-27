Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.