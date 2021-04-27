Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,306 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MSG Networks worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

