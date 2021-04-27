Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 47,656 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

