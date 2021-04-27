Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.