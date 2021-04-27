Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

