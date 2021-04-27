Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 35,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $643.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

