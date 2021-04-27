Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

