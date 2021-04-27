Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS PBAM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

