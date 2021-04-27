PROG (NYSE:PRG) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Head-To-Head Survey

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% CAI International 7.22% 10.61% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROG and CAI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.75 $31.47 million $3.89 11.17 CAI International $416.54 million 1.80 $31.01 million $2.34 18.47

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than CAI International. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PROG and CAI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 CAI International 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $59.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. CAI International has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than CAI International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of CAI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CAI International pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PROG pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAI International pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CAI International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CAI International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PROG beats CAI International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. It leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. The company also sells containers; and manages equipment for to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. As of December 31, 2020, it had a container fleet comprised 1,798,520 cost equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

