Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.88.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.