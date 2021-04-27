Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.49. 320,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,623. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

