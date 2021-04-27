ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

