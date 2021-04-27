ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.65.

