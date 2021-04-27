ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $619.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.84 and a one year high of $648.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.