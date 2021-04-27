ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

NYSE:DMF opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

