ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

