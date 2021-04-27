ProVise Management Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

