Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $43,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

