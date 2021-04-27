Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

