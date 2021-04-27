Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Up 5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.24. 25,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 276,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,708,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

