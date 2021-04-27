PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock alerts:

NYSE PCT opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the first quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter worth about $451,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.