Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$66.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.98. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$43.86 and a 12-month high of C$66.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

