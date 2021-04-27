Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

