Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Boosted by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

XEC stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

