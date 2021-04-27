Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

