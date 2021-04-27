Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Increased by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

NYSE:OVV opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

