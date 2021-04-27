Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Decreased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

CMG opened at $1,470.79 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,466.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,397.70.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

