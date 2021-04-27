Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLAN opened at $96.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

