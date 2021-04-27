Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $572.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $585.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.94.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

