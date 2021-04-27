Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $55.88 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -429.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

