Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $9,586,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $5,785,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.